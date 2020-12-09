Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Burrum River's Sharlene Urosevic has died after being critically injured in a crash at Iveragh.
Burrum River's Sharlene Urosevic has died after being critically injured in a crash at Iveragh.
News

BREAKING: Coast teen dies three weeks after horror crash

Carlie Walker
9th Dec 2020 1:50 PM | Updated: 2:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FRASER Coast teenager, who had just graduated from high school, has died more than three weeks after a crash left her in a critical condition.

Sharlene Urosevic, 18, had attended her formal at Riverside Christian College the night before the crash at Iveragh, near Gladstone.

Preliminary investigations indicate about 10.25am on November 21, a Nissan wagon was travelling north along the Bruce Highway when it veered across onto the wrong side of the road before losing control and rolling several times.

Ms Urosevic, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital but died on Tuesday night in hospital.

The 18-year-old female driver was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing investigations and continue to encourage anyone who witnessed the crash or any motorists with dashcam travelling on the Bruce Highway at Iveragh between 10am and 10.30am on November 21, to contact police.

More Stories

editors picks fccrash fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        82ha property on river touted as huge investment opportunity

        Premium Content 82ha property on river touted as huge investment opportunity

        Property It comes with a 40ML water licence from the river for any use

        Jet fleet grounded after pilots forced to eject before crash

        Premium Content Jet fleet grounded after pilots forced to eject before crash

        News It’s understood there was a problem with the jet’s nose wheel

        Restaurant plates up hot meals for Christmas battlers

        Premium Content Restaurant plates up hot meals for Christmas battlers

        Business A restaurant will offer free food to community members who are doing it tough

        Two elderly women hurt in head-on smash

        Premium Content Two elderly women hurt in head-on smash

        News Three people involved in a head-on traffic crash this morning have been assessed by...