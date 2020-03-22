Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

BREAKING: Four new confirmed coronavirus cases in region

Lachlan Mcivor
22nd Mar 2020 4:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE total number of local coronavirus cases has risen to eight, with four new cases confirmed by Queensland Health.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Queensland has risen to 259.

That includes four new cases in the West Moreton Health Health region.

Contact tracing is underway for these new cases.

Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the cases are concentrated in the south east of the state and among those returning home from overseas.

"We are seeing thousands of Queenslanders returning home from countries where COVID-19 is spreading," Mr Miles said.

"This is what is driving the current numbers in terms of positive testing."

Ipswich Hospital fever clinic nurses are swabbing the noses and throats of hundreds of local residents a week who meet the current testing criteria.

The clinic does not provide treatment or medical certificates and won't test people who do no meet the criteria.

Testing is only available for people who are feeling unwell and have travelled to overseas in the past 14 days, or have had contact with a confirmed case of novel coronavirus.

If you do feel like you need to visit the clinic, phone Ipswich Hospital on 3810 1111.

More Stories

coronavirusipswich west moreton
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where you can get the best coffee in Ipswich

        premium_icon Where you can get the best coffee in Ipswich

        News The QT asked for you to pick your favourite coffee spots in Ipswich. Here’s who came out on top.

        Child flown from crash with serious injuries

        premium_icon Child flown from crash with serious injuries

        News A primary school aged boy is among those injured in a truck and car collision.

        How council will provide financial relief to businesses

        How council will provide financial relief to businesses

        Council News The council has started a ‘multi-phased’ relief program.

        Better outcome from virus-affected event

        premium_icon Better outcome from virus-affected event

        Sport A POSITIVE has come from one association’s decision to cancel a major event.