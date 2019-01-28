Menu
ON SCENE: Firefighters battle Galilee St house fire
News

Family without a home after blaze tears through property

28th Jan 2019 11:05 AM | Updated: 4:54 PM

UPDATE:

A FAMILY is without a home after their house was engulfed in flames on Monday morning.

Firefirefighters were called to the Galilee St home near Bunya Park Racecourse about 10.15.

Dalby Fire Station Lieutenant, David Kucks, said crews did their best to prevent the inferno from spreading, however, the home is now structurally unsafe. 

"On our arrival, the structure was fully engulfed," Kucks told the Herald.

"The fire was in the roof and the rear of the property had severe damage. There were a number of people in the street but all persons were accounted for."

Four fire crews were at the scene from about 10.20am to help battle the blaze as police cordoned off the street and paramedics attended to one person on a stretcher.

"Of course they're a bit emotional but everyone was out," Lt Kucks said.

"They looked like they were all in good spirits, as best as you could after such a harrowing morning."

A fire investigator arrived from Toowoomba to launch an investigation into the house fire.

"They'll be investigating to see if they can figure out what's gone on," Lt Kucks said.

"There was significant damage to the rear of the property but as to what caused it we can't comment."

EARLIER:

ONE person has been hospitalised after a fire broke out at a Galilee St home in Dalby this morning.

Fire crews were called to the home near the Bunya Park Racecourse about 10.15am.

 

Three firetrucks are on scene with fireys currently battling the blaze, which appears to have destroyed a portion of the roof and burn marks appearing on the front door.

Paramedics treated a person on scene before putting them on a stretcher transporting them to hospital.

