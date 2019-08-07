Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Travel

Fire on whale watching boat off Gold Coast

by Luke Mortimer
7th Aug 2019 10:15 AM

A boat reported to be a whale-watching vessel has caught fire off the coast of Main Beach.

Firefighters, water police and ambulance crews received reports of the blaze just before 9.30am.

Thick, black smoke can be seen coming from the boat.

It's understood the vessel is used for whale watching.

Nearby boats are believed to have rushed to the scene to help.

 

Boat fire off the Gold Coast. Picture: @brooklyn.kreative
Boat fire off the Gold Coast. Picture: @brooklyn.kreative

 

 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said information was limited as firefighters worked with water police to gain access to the boat, which was "a fair way" offshore.

Two crews have been at the scene since 9.35am, she said.

It is unknown what caused the blaze or how many people were on board.

More to come.

More Stories

gold coast tourism whale watching

Top Stories

    Category tips Ipswich to be ditched from Supercars calendar

    premium_icon Category tips Ipswich to be ditched from Supercars calendar

    Politics The region's largest event, the Supercars race at Queensland Raceway, is under serious threat for 2020.

    • 7th Aug 2019 9:09 AM
    Occupants pull themselves from vehicle after roll-over

    premium_icon Occupants pull themselves from vehicle after roll-over

    Breaking Ambulances were called to a single vehicle roll-over last night

    Transport and Main Roads to target trucks on Warrego Hwy

    premium_icon Transport and Main Roads to target trucks on Warrego Hwy

    News Highway upgrades include weighing services for transport inspectors

    First weekly review shows new train schedule on track

    premium_icon First weekly review shows new train schedule on track

    News Morning peak times are running slightly behind schedule.