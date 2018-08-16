Menu
Fire crews battle bushfire near Redbank Plains

16th Aug 2018 5:18 PM | Updated: 6:12 PM

MULTIPLE fire crews are on scene at a bushfire burning at Redbank Plains.

The fire broke out near the area of Redbank Plains Rd, Simpson St and Br Ted Magee Dr at 2.30pm today.

QFES report it is posing no threat to property at this time.

However it is advised that smoke may affect the area and residents should close windows and doors.

Also, those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

People should call Triple Zero (000) immediately if they believe their property is under threat.

Ipswich Queensland Times

