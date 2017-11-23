BREAKING: Find out what store is opening at Orion

Baskin-Robbins is due to open at Orion Springfield Central next month.

Baskin-Robbins is due to open at Orion Springfield Central next month.

IF YOU love ice cream, then Orion Springfield Central's newest addition will be music to your ears.

The popular Springfield Central shopping centre will welcome one of Australia's most popular ice cream chains, Baskin-Robbins, to it's retail family next month.

Just in time for summer, Orion Springfield Central Baskin-Robbins store manager and franchise partner Chirag Desai said he looked forward to working closer to home and providing customers with one of their favourite ice cream options.

"As a local to the area, I am excited to open the new Baskin-Robbins at Orion Springfield Central and to get to know the local community," Mr Desai said.

"I worked previously as a physiotherapist but am very excited to be my own boss under such a well-known brand like Baskin-Robbins.

"This is the 82nd Baskin-Robbins store across Australia and I am excited to grow both my career and myself as a person and invite all local ice cream lovers to come down to Baskin-Robbins to say hi and enjoy a sweet treat."

Orion Springfield Central centre manager, Melissa Crittenden said the franchise would be a great addition to the centre.

"We are excited to be welcoming one of Australia's favourite ice cream brands to Springfield," Ms Crittenden said.

"A favourite among kids but also the young at heart, Baskin-Robbins has been a much requested store, so we are proud to again be adding to our retail mix to meet the needs and wishes of our community."

Orion Springfield Central also welcomed Nutrition Warehouse and popular home fragrance and gift-ware franchise, Dusk, to the centre this week.