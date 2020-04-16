Upper Freestone man killed in head-on crash

FATAL CRASH: Three people were injured in a head-on collision at Upper Freestone this morning.

UPDATE 12.45PM: A 21-year-old Upper Freestone man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on McMasters Rd this morning.

The man, who is yet to be identified, was driving the car when it crashed head-on with another vehicle around 8.25AM.

A 19-year-old female passenger also suffered serious injuries and was transported via helicopter to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

The driver of the second car was a 25-year-old Upper Freestone man, who was taken to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition with minor leg injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken with police is asked to make contact.

Investigations are ongoing.



UPDATE 9.30AM: THREE patients are en route to hospital after two 4WD vehicles crashed on McMasters Rd at Upper Freestone this morning.

It is believed to have been a head-on collision on a narrow dirt road, according to a spokesman from the QPS.

Two patients in a "critical condition", one of whom is believed to be deceased, are being transported to hospital via helicopter.

One of the critical patients is a woman, and the gender of the deceased remains unknown.

A third patient, a man, is on his way to Warwick Hospital in a "serious but stable" condition, according to a spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The man is believed to have a leg injury.

A spokeswoman from the QFES said firefighters did not have to use their tools to free any of the patients from their vehicles, but they did assist in creating a landing space for the helicopter.

Further information to come.

EARLIER: ONE person is confirmed to have died following a serious two vehicle crash at Upper Freestone this morning.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said crews had expressed "serious concern" for the person trapped in a vehicle when they arrived on scene at McMasters Rd around 8.30am.

A Forensic Crash Unit has been called to attend the crash.

Two additional patients are being treated by paramedics, though the extent of their injuries are unclear at this time.

QPS, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene around 8.30am after initial reports of the road traffic crash.

More than two additional police crews are currently headed to the crash site.

Further information to come.