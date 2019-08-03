Menu
ON SCENE: An Explosives Ordinance Response Team is on scene in Calavos where an explosive device was found last night.
Breaking

BREAKING: Explosives device found at Calavos

Geordi Offord
by
3rd Aug 2019 9:44 AM

AN EXPLOSIVES Ordinance Response Team is currently on scene at on Fallons Rock Rd Calavos where an explosives device was located last night.

The device, possibly a pipe bomb, was located at about 8.45pm and the team from Rockhampton travelled to Bundaberg to diffuse the device. 

A police spokesman said the team is currently in the process of detonating and disposing the device. 

He said no one is in danger and residents in the area have been notified. 

More to come.

Bundaberg News Mail

