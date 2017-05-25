Faulty air con to blame for smoke scare at shopping centre

UPDATE: St Ives shopping centre has been given the all clear after the chemist was evacuated just before 1.30pm today.

It is believed a faulty air conditioner was the source of the smoke.

QFES report that the fire crews have since left the scene.

EARLIER: Firefighters are scouring an Ipswich shopping centre after reports of a fire.

The fire crews were called to St Ives shopping centre just before 1.30pm where smoke was detected, although no flames were visible.

The QT understands only the chemist has been evacuated.

Two fire crews are inspecting inside the ceilings using a thermal imaging camera to locate the source of the smoke, described as electrical.