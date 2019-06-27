Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The forensic crash unit is on scene at a serious crash.
The forensic crash unit is on scene at a serious crash. Kevin Farmer
Breaking

UPDATE: Person critically injured following Emu Rd crash

Aden Stokes
by
27th Jun 2019 7:00 AM | Updated: 8:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

8.30PM: A PERSON has critical injuries following a serious single vehicle crash on Emu Park Rd.

At 4.11am, emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash on Emu Park Rd and Mulgoodoo Rd, Nankin.  

A police spokesperson said the vehicle had left the road and hit a tree.  

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said one person was assessed on scene with critical injuries. Police are working to identify the patient.   

The forensic crash unit are on scene investigating.  

More to come.  

7AM: THE forensic crash unit are currently investigating a serious single vehicle crash on Emu Park Rd.

At 4.11am, emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash on Emu Park Rd and Mulgoodoo Rd, Nankin.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said one person was assessed on scene with critical injuries but could not give any further details.

Police and two fire crews were also called to the scene.

The Emu Park Rd is blocked in one direction, motorist are advised to use the alternative route of Rockhampton Yeppoon Rd.

The forensic crash unit are on scene now investigating.

More to come.

More Stories

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    FIRST LOOK: Inside the 'state's best' $9M school arts centre

    premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Inside the 'state's best' $9M school arts centre

    Education Ipswich State High School principal Simon Riley declared the performing arts facility was 'what the kids deserve'.

    IN COURT: Full names of 153 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 153 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Raceview rooftop siege ends in court date

    premium_icon Raceview rooftop siege ends in court date

    Crime Ipswich has beared witness to its second rooftop siege.