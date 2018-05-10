Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A home has been destroyed in a fire at Lowood.
A home has been destroyed in a fire at Lowood. Rob Williams
News

UPDATE: Crime scene set up after house gutted in fire

Emma Clarke
by
10th May 2018 9:42 AM | Updated: 11:28 AM

UPDATE: A CRIME scene has been set up at a Lowood home after fire took hold early this morning.

The single-storey brick house was completely gutted in the fire and the roof has collapsed after flames broke out just after 8am.

It took an hour for emergency services to extinguish the fire.

Initial information suggests the house was vacant and investigators are trying to piece together what happened.

Police are guarding the scene.

A home has been destroyed in a fire.
A home has been destroyed in a fire. Contributed

House fires are treated as suspicious until proven otherwise. 

 

INITIAL: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a house fire at Lowood.

Initial reports suggest a single storey home on Honeyeater Pl was completely destroyed when the fire took hold at 8.20am.

A home has been destroyed in a fire at Lowood.
A home has been destroyed in a fire at Lowood. Rob Williams

Firies had the fire under control by 9.20am but emergency services are still on scene.

house fire lowood qfes qps structure fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Police search Lockyer Valley property in relation to murder

    Police search Lockyer Valley property in relation to murder

    Breaking POLICE are currently searching a Lockyer Valley property in relation to a suspected murder.

    OPINION: Is sacking a council good for a city?

    premium_icon OPINION: Is sacking a council good for a city?

    Opinion It's hard to know a better way forward

    • 10th May 2018 10:48 AM
    'Mini resort deal': Popular caravan park set to expand

    premium_icon 'Mini resort deal': Popular caravan park set to expand

    Business Hubby went out to trim a tree and bought a business

    'Silly' teen jailed after stolen Getz chase

    premium_icon 'Silly' teen jailed after stolen Getz chase

    Crime He kept on driving even after a tyre was spiked

    • 10th May 2018 11:43 AM

    Local Partners