UPDATE: Delays on Bruce Highway after cane truck rollover

The scene of a truck crash at Tinana. Carlie Walker

UPDATE: Lengthy delays are being experienced on the Bruce Highway near Maryborough after a cane truck rolled over in the southbound lane about 7.36am on Thursday morning.

One lane of traffic is open, causing delays in both directions.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Services said the driver was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.

UPDATE: One patient is being assessed after a truck rolled in Tinana on Thursday morning.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the driver of the vehicle had been able to remove himself from the truck and was being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are headed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.

The crash happened at Tinana near the Puma Service Station, according to initial information.

The crash happened about 7.45am.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

More to come.