Emergency crews are responding to a motorbike crash on Woodgate Rd.
News

Police confirm death of North Bundy man in crash

Geordi Offord
by
30th Aug 2020 2:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: A 32-year-old man from Bundaberg North has died after this afternoon's serious crash between a car and motorbike at Woodgate. 

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 1.52pm on Woodgate Rd.

The rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver and the passenger of the car were not physically injured.

Forensic crash investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam vision to contact police.

UPDATE 3.10PM: Emergency crews remain on scene at a serious crash on Woodgate Rd. 

A QPS spokeswoman said Woodgate Rd is closed with detours in place. 

UPDATE 2.20PM: Emergency crews are on scene at a serious crash on Woodgate Rd. 

A QAS spokeswoman said crews were called to a car and motorbike crash at 1.52pm where they assessed one person for critical injuries. 

There are no reports of Woodgate Rd being closed at this stage. 

A QPS spokeswoman said the forensic crash unit has been tasked to the scene.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY crews are responding to a motorbike crash at Woodgate. 

A QAS spokesman said paramedics are not yet on scene and were called to the incident on Woodgate Rd at 1.52pm. 

Initial reports suggest a person has come off a motorbike.

