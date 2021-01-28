Menu
Two women in their 80s are in hospital at Brisbane following a crash at Purga.
BREAKING: Elderly women injured in single-vehicle crash

kaitlyn smith
28th Jan 2021 10:31 AM
TWO women in their 80s are in hospital at Brisbane following a single-vehicle crash at Purga.

The incident occurred on Ipswich Boonah Rd about 8.20am on Thursday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said one patient sustained a significant leg injury.

The other suffered injuries to her chest, back and pelvis.

The women were transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Police and firefighters also attended the scene.

Minor traffic delays were reported.

Ipswich Queensland Times

