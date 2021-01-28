BREAKING: Elderly women badly hurt in single-vehicle crash
TWO women in their 80s are in hospital at Brisbane following a single-vehicle crash at Purga.
The incident occurred on Ipswich Boonah Rd about 8.20am on Thursday.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said one patient sustained a significant leg injury.
The other suffered injuries to her chest, back and pelvis.
The women were transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.
Police and firefighters also attended the scene.
Minor traffic delays were reported.