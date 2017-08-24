BREAKING: ECQ announce winner of Ipswich mayoral election

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli. David Nielsen

The Electoral Commissioner of Queensland, Walter van der Merwe, has officially declared Andrew Antoniolli the winner of the Ipswich City Council mayoral by-election.

Mayor-elect Cr Antoniolli said once the formalities were over, he would set about delivering on his many election promises.

"It was clear earlier in the week but it's a great relief to have the result officially declared," Cr Antoniolli said today.

"It is very humbling. I feel very proud at the moment.

"I am proud to represent over 200,000 people in this great cit of Ipswich and I'm excited by the challenges ahead."

The Commission will now consult with Ipswich City Council and the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning regarding a date for the necessary by-election to replace Cr Antoniolli as Councillor for Ipswich Division 7.

The divisional by-election is likely to take place in early to mid-November.

Only those living in division 7 will be required to vote.