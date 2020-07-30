Menu
BREAKING: Early morning crash and multiple traffic delays

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
30th Jul 2020 6:50 AM | Updated: 7:18 AM
Three stable patients were assessed for neck pain following a multi-vehicle crash on Ipswich Motorway eastbound at Gailes at about 5.54am this morning.

Traffic was stalled and eventually cleared at 6.45am.

Emergency services including paramedics have left the scene of the accident and the three patients  were transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Traffic conditions:

Meanwhile a multi-vehicle crash that happened at Riverview earlier this morning has caused the right lane to be blocked on the Warrego Highway ramp to the Ipswich Motorway. 

Also expect delays on the Centenary Highway inbound approaching Jindalee as the speed limit has been reduced down to 60 due to traffic volumes increasing in the area. 

