Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drugs and drug utensils seized by officers during police operations in Howard.
Drugs and drug utensils seized by officers during police operations in Howard. Contributed
Crime

Drugs seized, six charged in Howard police blitz

Blake Antrobus
by
12th Feb 2019 4:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX people will face court after being arrested during a police operation in the Howard and Burrum Heads area on Tuesday.

Officers from the Howard Station conducted the operation in the Pacific Haven and Burrum Heads area earlier today.

Six people were arrested on nine charges, including possession of drug utensils, produce dangerous drugs, unlicenced driving, disqualified driving and wilfully drive vehicle with noise/smoke.

A number of drugs and drug utensils were seized during the blitz.

All six will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court in the coming weeks.

Howard Police Station officer-in-charge Sergeant Sergeant Neville Zarkovich said operations such as these are conducted regularly throughout the division.

"It is important to remind the community, that they can assist us by reporting any suspicious behaviour or information relating to illegal activity." Sgt Zarkovich said

burrum heads drugs fccrime fcpolice howard police operation
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    RAAFie's combat choke-hold knocks out race-day biffo

    premium_icon RAAFie's combat choke-hold knocks out race-day biffo

    Crime BROTHERLY love flew to the rescue when a RAAF member's sibling ran into trouble at Doomben Racecourse.

    • 14th Feb 2019 6:33 AM
    $40,000 jail drug drop stops with 'no contact' affair

    premium_icon $40,000 jail drug drop stops with 'no contact' affair

    Crime Her and her lover's plan was quickly thrown into disarray

    Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    premium_icon Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    Business How coal will deliver eight times jobs of hydrogen

    Dino hunters’ ’remarkable’ find in outback

    premium_icon Dino hunters’ ’remarkable’ find in outback

    News Discovery expected to spark new wave of tourism for town