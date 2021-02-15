BREAKING: Driver hurt after colliding with stationary car
A YOUNG woman has been hospitalised in Brisbane following a two-vehicle collision at Springfield Lakes.
She reportedly collided with a stationary vehicle on Summit Dr about 12.30pm on Monday.
The patient, believed to be in her 20s, was treated at the scene.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman was unable to confirm her injuries, but said she was in a stable condition.
She was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.
The second vehicle was reportedly unoccupied at the time.
Police and firefighters also attended the scene.