Paramedics attend a two-vehicle collision at Springfield Lakes on Monday afternoon.
BREAKING: Driver hurt after colliding with stationary car

kaitlyn smith
15th Feb 2021 1:43 PM
A YOUNG woman has been hospitalised in Brisbane following a two-vehicle collision at Springfield Lakes.

She reportedly collided with a stationary vehicle on Summit Dr about 12.30pm on Monday.

The patient, believed to be in her 20s, was treated at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman was unable to confirm her injuries, but said she was in a stable condition.

She was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The second vehicle was reportedly unoccupied at the time.

Police and firefighters also attended the scene.

