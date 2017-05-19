20°
News

How this 50+ unemployed Ipswich woman scored a job

Myjanne Jensen
| 19th May 2017 10:06 AM
Jeanette Hayden of Camira has started her own business selling Paradise Nutrients.
Jeanette Hayden of Camira has started her own business selling Paradise Nutrients. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IMAGINE working at the same place your whole life only to be left jobless and with no current qualifications.

That was the reality for Camira resident Jeanette Hayden who was forced into unemployment due to a work injury.

A retail assistant for the same company for thirty years, Mrs Hayden said the job loss five years ago was a huge blow to her self-esteem and something she continued to battle with.

"Because I had been working in the same job for such a long time, I didn't have any certificates to say I was qualified in anything in particular, so that was a huge stumbling block for me," Mrs Hayden said.

"I just remember thinking, what else can I do at my age, I'm literally starting from nothing.

"I'd never even been to a job interview, so the thought of having to do that was really scary."

Mrs Hayden recently participated in the Upower Women's Leadership program which lead to her starting her own supplements business, but prior to that, even after completing a degree in social sciences she was still unable to find a job.

"After I lost my job I started to get a bit depressed and knew I needed to do something to get myself up and going, so I thought I would do something positive and do some study," she said.

"Once I finished my degree and was looking for work, I still couldn't find a job because everybody was looking for someone with paid work experience, so none of the placement hours I had done counted.

"After two years of applying for jobs I finally go to a point where I started to question if that was the industry I was really meant to work in."

Mrs Hayden found her age had also been a barrier to securing employment and said it was a similar experience for many women she knew.

"I have a couple of friends over 50 who are not working and have even done courses in different things to try to improve their chances but they still can't find a job," Mrs Hayden said.

"I think it's a combination of employers looking for younger people because they're cheaper, but I also get the impression that once you hit a certain age, they think you can't cope physically.

"There are definitely a lot of people out there over 50 who would love to work for a couple of days and to even share that position."

Ipswich social advocate and enterprise Wiserr along with Upower Women's Leadership program are seeking to help people in Mrs Hayden's position and will collaborate to provide a full-circle support network to help get older people back into the workforce.

Wiserr founder, Kate Perry said the collaboration would help provide people a holistic support service to help build confidence and create jobs.

"Wiserr is an intergenerational website platform for 48+ year olds that will enable people to create their own job opportunities and to connect those with knowledge with those seeking knowledge," Ms Perry said.

"During a six week focus group I ran the biggest barrier my participants found was simply not knowing where to start or where to go with their ideas, as well as not feeling validated.

"Another issue was that many times during the job application process and due to the high volume of job applications, recruitment agents will automatically dismiss them as a potential employee if they are above 50 years-old.

"Through our collaboration with Upower, we hope to set up a free, self-sustaining network for the community where we can train up some local heroes who can then train others and continue the cycle of up-skilling."

Wiserr and Upower Women's Leadership Program will officially launch on May 30.

Topics:  ipswich jobs older workers springfield unemployment upower leadership program wiserr

Just In

Jobs galore at Orion

Jobs galore at Orion

"If we can get someone from around the area that would be perfect."

Feeling lost after bad parking experience at Orion

Orion Shopping Centre in Springfield. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

'The shopping centre has a "duty of care” with respect to this issue

School's fine on the road for children of the show circuit

SCHOOL'S IN: National School for Travelling Show Children (NSTSC) teacher Tyler Harris with her students at the Ipswich Show.

They are on the move but still get into the education groove

Works to start on club's $13.8M expansion project

KICK OFF: Rohrig managing director Glenn Rohrig and Brothers chairman Greg Walsh at the official signing for the $13.8 million Brothers Leagues Club expansion.

It will create 120 jobs during construction and 30 permanent jobs

Local Partners

Jilted lover begs forgiveness in front of 100,000 drivers

Love affair public on roadside signs, councillor offers mediation

School's fine on the road for children of the show circuit

SCHOOL'S IN: National School for Travelling Show Children (NSTSC) teacher Tyler Harris with her students at the Ipswich Show.

They are on the move but still get into the education groove

Everything you need to know about the 2017 Ipswich Show

Scruffy the Monster Truck will be back at the Ipswich Show.

Your complete guide to the biggest event in Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

LIVE MUSIC: Choose a live band to see this weekend from the Gig Guide

The latest from the city's music scene

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Everything you need to know about the 2017 Ipswich Show

Your complete guide, map to the biggest events at the 144th Ipswich Show.

Chris Cornell’s bleak final Facebook post

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the band's concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Footage of Cornell performing his last ever concert emerges online

MasterChef’s oldest contestant out after prawn dish disaster

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Wednesday May 3* MasterChef's 2017 Queensland contestants Nicole Stevenson, Ben Ungermann and Benita Orwell. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two Ipswich contestants go head to head

Baywatch stars address dating rumours

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario at the 'Baywatch' photo call at Bondi Beach.

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario address reports about love lives.

Bay scammer sells fake Justin Bieber, Adele tickets online

A woman sold fake Justin Bieber, Adele and Formula 1 concert tickets on Gumtree.

The ticket scammer ended up in court.

Dan & Steph to meet man behind the mystery bottle

A bottled message from Bermagui, NSW made it to the shores of Fraser Island, and into the hands of local Dan and Steph Mulheron.

The Mulherons intend to meet the elusive fisherman.

Grunge legend Chris Cornell dead at 52

His death was "sudden and unexpected"

1100m2 Warehouse In Ideal Location

2-6 Monigold Place, Dinmore 4303

Commercial Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto ... $1,150,000

Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto the Ipswich Motorway, Warrego Highway or Cunningham Highway. andbull; 1100 m2 warehouse...

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE - BRING ALL OFFERS

10 Thallon Road, Hatton Vale 4341

House 5 2 4 $349,000

Truly unique, this one of a kind home offers an opportunity for those looking for a large family home, and although there is work to do, with a bit of elbow grease...

5 x 3 Bedroom Townhouse Development with DA

14 Alexandra Street, Booval 4304

Residential Land 0 0 $370,000

If your that savvy developer looking to for your next development or you may be looking to start out in the world of development and you want a small development...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

Investors-Buy One or Buy Both!

1 & 2/170 Handley Street, Darling Heights 4350

Unit 4 2 1 Auction 19/5/17

This is your chance to secure a modern and fresh townhouse in a quiet and convenient location. Both townhouses feature: -Downstairs- *Spacious, air...

ROAD TO RICHES

81 Brisbane Road, Newtown 4305

House 3 1 4 279,000

Don't miss this opportunity to purchase this property on a prominent road in Newtown...Could this be your road to riches? - “Character Mixed Use” zoning, possible...

Neat, Sweet, Complete &amp; it&#39;s got a shed

31 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 3 $319,000

Neat, Sweet and Complete - This home has it all - just perfect for the First Home Buyer or for the astute investor. From the landscaped gardens to the grassed...

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $329,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

GREAT VALUE FOR MONEY - OWNERS MOVING SO WE&#39;RE DEFINITELY SELLING!!

65 Cemetery Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 4 $379,000

This property is awesome value for your hard earned dollar - with sheds, inground pool and two levels of living spread over a large 1012m2 block. - Yes we've got...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM Huge Price Reduction!!

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $239,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE Don't Miss Out An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super...

Works to start on club's $13.8M expansion project

KICK OFF: Rohrig managing director Glenn Rohrig and Brothers chairman Greg Walsh at the official signing for the $13.8 million Brothers Leagues Club expansion.

It will create 120 jobs during construction and 30 permanent jobs

REVEALED: The worst places to rent in Ipswich

SEE if your suburb makes the list

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

Ipswich development nears early milestone

Elisha and Hunter Watson prepare for the family fun day at Woodlinks.

Community party planned to celebrate $17 million in sales

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!