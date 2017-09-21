EXCLUSIVE: Doctor endorsed by LNP for Ipswich state seat

A DOCTOR fed up with the health system is in the running to be the first person ever elected to the new state seat of Jordan, which covers the booming Springfield area.

Greenbank resident Duncan Murray has been endorsed by the Liberal National Party as the candidate for the new seat in the yet-to-be announced state election.

Mr Murray is a husband, father and an emergency specialist physician who spent more than 20-years working at Ipswich Hospital.

He was the first specialist to work within the now busy hospital emergency department.

While Dr Murray has gone back for part time work over recent years, he has been more active in the private sphere in the last 10 years.

Dr Murray said his experience with the health system as both a frontline worker and someone involved in health businesses, had been frustrating.

He said his immense frustration in dealing with the current Labor State Government, and more specifically the bureaucracy within Queensland Health, had motivated him to stand.

"I was talking to someone one day who said something along the lines of 'put up or shut up' and then one thing led to another," Dr Murray said.

"I'm not someone who has ever had a burning desire to be in politics. I had considered it but I think I shared the view of most of the majority, which views politics, and politicians, with a degree of cynicism.

"I never wanted to be a politician. I still don't want to be a politician - I just want to help fix things, to put it simply."

Dr Murray grew up in the UK and moved to Australia with his family in the early 80s.

He finished his high school years at Kilcoy, studied at the University of Queensland and went into medicine.

He trained at the PA Hospital in Brisbane and has worked as far south as Tasmania.

Dr Murray was the director of emergency medicine at St Andrew's Hospital Brisbane, for three years between 2008 to 2010.

He also has a medical consulting business, run mostly by his wife Wendy, which connects doctors with employers.

"I enjoy the acute side of medicine where you are seeing the urgent and emergency type cases. Where you are at the front line, problem solving, fixing people up and starting their treatment in that sort of a fast-paced, team environment," Dr Murray said.

He said health staff on the front line did an amazing job but the bureaucracy and red tape behind the state's medical system needed to change.

"It's frustrating when you, as a clinician, see the patients and know the most efficient way to help them but you can't get that done because of resourcing issues or red tape," Dr Murray said.

"It might be the number of intensive care beds available, or space in the operating theatres, or the availability of tests and investigations… the delays are frustrating."

He said Queensland Health was a huge organisation and the problems had developed of "decades", acknowledging it wouldn't be easy to change.

But he said change was essential.

"There is a limited budget and we can't afford to fund health with an open cheque book," Dr Murray.

"We need to improve the efficiency so we are using that money to provide the best care possible to the people that need it.

"It's about ensuring we use those resources appropriately."

LNP Opposition leader Tim Nicholls said his party was fortunate to have Dr Murray on the team.

"Dr Murray is an excellent candidate who has spent his career as an emergency specialist helping others in their time of need," Mr Nicholls said.

Mr Nicholls said, sadly, there was a big stain hanging over Ipswich with the Labor-aligned council engulfed in an on-going corruption investigation.

"Voters have a clear choice at the next state election," he said.

"Do they want more of this Labor behaviour under Annastacia Palaszczuk or do they want a clean slate and fresh start?"

The State Election is due before May.