Father fights off dingo after toddler attacked in caravan

UPDATE: A young boy's father fought after a dingo after the animal dragged the child from a camper van.

Details have emerged of a Fraser Island dingo attack on a 14-month-old boy overnight.

It's believed the dingo dragged the child from the camper van, where he had been sleeping with his parents.

The child's parents were woken by their son's cries, which were becoming more distant.

The father ran outside, to find dingo had dragged his child some distance from the van.

The father fought off the dingo and succeeded in getting the child away.

The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedic, based on the island, was the first to treat the child's injuries, until the arrival of the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

The helicopter was sent to the island at 12:40am.

The boy was airlifted in a stable condition to hospital.

His family travelled with him in the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

EARLIER, 3AM: A toddler has been pulled from a caravan on Fraser Island.

The Courier-Mail reports the 14-month-old's parents woke to the noise of the toddler being pulled from the caravan just before 12.30am on Friday.

The Chronicle understands the child was inside a caravan on Eurong Rd.

It is unknown how the toddler was freed, but it is believed the dingoes had held him by the head.

An emergency helicopter transported the boy to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition, with a head injury.

More information to come.