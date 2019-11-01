Details of abattoir worker's death revealed

Lê Tuấn Nhã, known as Jimmy Le to friends and colleagues, died in a horror abattoir accident in Charleville.

Lê Tuấn Nhã, known as Jimmy Le to friends and colleagues, died in a horror abattoir accident in Charleville.

WARNING: Graphic descriptions

DETAILS of the death of Charleville abattoir worker Lê Tuấn Nhã, also known Jimmy Le, have been revealed this morning by Workplace Health and Safety Queensland.

Investigators have been running an inquest into the 45-year-old's death since the incident occurred on July 29.

In a statement, they said he was crushed while manually handling goat carcasses, after a conveyor belt which would normally feed them into a 'de-hairer' machine stopped working.

"In July 2019, a worker was crushed to death when manually handling goat carcasses," the statement read.

"He was trapped by a hydraulically operated stainless-steel bucket.

"A conveyor belt moves and loads carcasses into a hydraulically operated stainless-steel bucket.

"Once the bucket is loaded, it raises up and tips the carcasses into a 'de-hairer' machine.

"The conveyor belt stopped when the 'de-hairer' feeder machine failed, and workers manually unloaded carcasses into the stainless-steel bucket.

"The worker was standing in the bucket when it unexpectedly began to raise.

"As the 46-year-old attempted to step out of the bucket, he slipped and became wedged under a steel lip on the machine.

"The bucket dropped to its 'home' position, crushing the man across the upper torso and stomach area."

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland are still continuing with their investigation.