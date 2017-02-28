Pahlke votes against "sardine city" small blocks

BOLD: Cr David Pahlke followed through on his opposition to smaller block sizes in the general council meeting.

"HISTORY will absolve me."

Those famous words of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro sum up the gist of Cr David Pahlke's rationale for voting against the council's response to the South East Queensland Regional Plan at today's ordinary council meeting.

If it all goes pear shaped in the future, Cr Pahlke wanted it on the public record that he voted against the SEQ Regional plan which stipulates an increase in density in new developments from 10 to 15 blocks per hectare to 15 to 25 blocks per hectare.

He is concerned that the move will see developers go for the maximum density, and create developments of housing estates like some in Deebing Heights which would result in a "sardine city".

"But I'll gladly be proven wrong, and I hope I am proven wrong," Cr Pahlke said in the meeting.

Castro gave a four-hour speech, known since as the "history will absolve me" speech, in 1953 defending his attack on the Moncada Barracks, a pivotal moment in the Cuban Revolution.

Cr Pahlke doesn't speak as long as Castro, but he was just as eloquent in explaining his point of view, while admitting that he understood some people preferred small blocks based on lifestyle and affordability.

There was robust debate in the council chambers today, but it was also respectful.

Planning boss Cr Antoniolli said in the meeting that he understood where Cr Pahlke was coming from and that he was "right to be concerned", but told the QT last week in depth how the Ipswich planning scheme would ensure development would not unfold in a dire way.

Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Pahlke engaged in banter on the issue.

Cr Pisasale said some residents wanted small blocks, that the council had to provide the stock and that "it would be decided by the market".

Cr Pahlke said he agreed that not everyone wanted small blocks. Cr Pisasale said it was the the first time he agreed with him since 2004.

"Partially agree," Cr Pahlke interjected.

Cr Pahlke agreed there was some debate about what a large block was. For him, it is more in the 850sqm range.

"I am just reflecting what my residents tell me," he said.

"I do agree with parts of the SEQ plan, but the current (regulation) is 10 to 15 blocks and the developers head for the 15 to maximise their profits.

"The new regulation is going to be 15 to 25, and the developers will head for 25.

"You look at developments in Ripley and Deebing Heights and they are 270sqm and 250sqm. My developments in the country areas at Waterlea average 450, 550 and 650...so I want a mixture.

"If it is a big high rise next to a train station, I can accept (extra density).

"But if bigger blocks don't sell, and I am fearful of this, then (developers) will go for 25 blocks per hectare because we are bound by the SEQ Regional Plan."

Cr Antoniolli said the new density requirement was "virgin territory".

"A lot of people are challenged that blocks smaller than 400sqm could ever be enjoyed by a family," he said.

"I don't see myself in a situation like that, but in 30 years time...maybe.

"The trend is going that way for people to downsize, and that means as little as 200sqm now.

"We look at this now and we are aghast but in 20 years these decisions could become the norm.

"There is always going to be a demand for bigger blocks, but also for smaller easy to manage blocks as well.

"Out Dave's way it would be bordering on stupidity to have very small blocks in the Rosewood area if they weren't in close to proximity to train lines, service hubs and recreational space.

"But they are the sorts of things that are covered off in our planning scheme."