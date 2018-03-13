Cyclone Linda forms off Queensland coast

Cyclone Linda has formed off the Queensland coast. Image from Japan Meteorological Agency satellite Himawari 8 via Bureau of Meteorology.

THE tropical low that's been hovering off the Queensland coast has reached Category 1 cyclone strength and has been officially named by the Bureau of Meteorology.

BOM's Tropical Cyclone bulletin that's just been issued says:

At 4pm AEST Tuesday, Tropical Cyclone Linda (Category 1) with central pressure 994 hPa was located in the Coral Sea near latitude 19.3 south longitude 159.5 east, which is about 880 km northeast of Sandy Cape and 1100 km east of Mackay.

The tropical low has reached Category 1 #cyclone strength. #CycloneLinda is expected to remain well off the #SEQld coast and weaken to a tropical low again tomorrow. High tides and Dangerous Surf are the main impacts. For #Cyclone information go to: https://t.co/VecgkS6msP pic.twitter.com/zkIV6sFrzN — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 13, 2018

The bulletin reads, "Tropical Cyclone Linda is expected to continue to move southwest towards the Queensland coast for the next 24 hours, before turning south and ultimately southeast away from the coast again.

"On Wednesday, conditions will become unfavourable for tropical cyclone Linda, and it is expected to transition into an intense subtropical low. At its closest approach to the coast, the remains of tropical cyclone Linda will generate large waves and dangerous surf conditions about exposed southern Queensland beaches.

"Tides are also expected to be higher than normal, particularly on Thursday morning's high tide. A severe weather warning is current for these conditions.

The next bulletin will be issued at 11pm.