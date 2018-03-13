Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cyclone Linda has formed off the Queensland coast. Image from Japan Meteorological Agency satellite Himawari 8 via Bureau of Meteorology.
Cyclone Linda has formed off the Queensland coast. Image from Japan Meteorological Agency satellite Himawari 8 via Bureau of Meteorology.
Weather

Cyclone Linda forms off Queensland coast

Cas Garvey
by
13th Mar 2018 4:37 PM

THE tropical low that's been hovering off the Queensland coast has reached Category 1 cyclone strength and has been officially named by the Bureau of Meteorology.

BOM's Tropical Cyclone bulletin that's just been issued says:

At 4pm AEST Tuesday, Tropical Cyclone Linda (Category 1) with central pressure 994 hPa was located in the Coral Sea near latitude 19.3 south longitude 159.5 east, which is about 880 km northeast of Sandy Cape and 1100 km east of Mackay.

Tropical Cyclone Linda, a category 1 cyclone, has formed in the Coral Sea.

 

 

The bulletin reads, "Tropical Cyclone Linda is expected to continue to move southwest towards the Queensland coast for the next 24 hours, before turning south and ultimately southeast away from the coast again.

"On Wednesday, conditions will become unfavourable for tropical cyclone Linda, and it is expected to transition into an intense subtropical low. At its closest approach to the coast, the remains of tropical cyclone Linda will generate large waves and dangerous surf conditions about exposed southern Queensland beaches.

"Tides are also expected to be higher than normal, particularly on Thursday morning's high tide. A severe weather warning is current for these conditions.

The next bulletin will be issued at 11pm.

bureau of meteorology cyclone linda queensland weather weather
Mackay Daily Mercury
Ipswich classrooms evacuated after bomb threat

Ipswich classrooms evacuated after bomb threat

Crime The principal said police would remain in the area for the rest of the day.

'Terrifying': Mum's near miss with kids playing chicken

'Terrifying': Mum's near miss with kids playing chicken

News Call for action outside Ipswich high school

Developers closing in on kangaroos trapped at Springfield

Developers closing in on kangaroos trapped at Springfield

News Springfield Lakes residents demand action to help wildlife get out

Vacant Police Beat to open two days a week: MP

Vacant Police Beat to open two days a week: MP

News Police recruiting for new local officer

Local Partners