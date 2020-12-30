BREAKING: COVID found in another Ipswich sewerage

WEST Moreton Health is urging residents to be extra cautious after viral fragments were found in an Ipswich suburb.

Fragments of COVID-19 were identified in Goodna sewage, after wastewater testing returned a positive result.

The inspection was carried out at sewage treatment plants across the state as part of routine tests.

West Moreton Health took to social media on Tuesday evening to urge locals to get tested, if they showed any symptoms.

“Please get tested if you experience any symptoms at all,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

One of four Ipswich sewage treatment plants, the Goodna plant is at Lower Cross Street, Goodna.

Viral fragments were identified in sewage at seven locations, including Victoria Point, Oxley Creek, Goodna, Fairfield and Redcliffe – as well as Cairns North and Nambour.

COVID-19 fragments have been identified in Ipswich wastewater treatment plants three times since October.

Less than two weeks ago, routine testing at Wacol and Carol Park wastewater treatment plants returned positive results to COVID-19.

In late October, fragments were found in the Carole Park plant.

Following the initial discovery, Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said it was possible the fragments had come from an undetected case of coronavirus.

“There is a very real possibility this wastewater result is a sign of one or more undetected positive COVID-19 cases in the Ipswich community and we are treating this seriously,” she said.

