Couple in their 60s rushed to hospital after crash

Two people have been taken to hospital.

UPDATE: A MAN and woman are being transported to hospital after a ute rollover on the Cunningham Highway.

Police, fire crews and ambulance officers were called to the crash, which occurred about 7.12am this morning.

A helicopter was called and attended the scene however the couple were transported by ambulance.

The pair were trapped in their ute after it crashed in the east-bound lane on the highway at Yamanto.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said both patients were in their 60s.

The spokesperson said one patient suffered multiple injuries while the other was complaining of pain and was transported for further assessment.

They were taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL: FIRE fighters are working to free a man and woman from a ute on the Cunningham Highway.

The pair are trapped in the east-bound lane of the highway at Yamanto after a single vehicle rollover at 7.10am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said both patients were conscious but suffered serious injuries.

"We are still on scene treating both patients and a helicopter was tasked to that location," the spokesperson

Police and ambulance officers are on scene.

QFES are working to remove the pair from the car.