Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt will hold a press conference this morning.
Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt will hold a press conference this morning.
Council News

BREAKING: Council takes Minister's notice to Supreme Court

Hayden Johnson
by
27th Jun 2018 9:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Ipswich City Council will take the State Government to the Supreme Court to overturn the show-cause notice.

The council is seeking orders "that the Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe does not have the jurisdiction to dismiss or suspend council".

Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt will hold a press conference this morning.

 "The orders would restrain the minister from acting any further, and allow councillors to get on with the job of managing the city," a council notice said.

"Council is of the view that ministerial powers must be exercised lawfully, and this move is to protect Queensland councils into the future by ensuring that, from the outset, these ministerial powers are appropriately applied."

The council is due to respond to the second show-cause notice by Friday.

Mr Hinchliffe has previously pledged to quickly consider their response and make a decision.

Related Items

Show More
dismissal ipswich city council stirling hinchliffe supreme court wayne wendt
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    No major projects prompt council to ask state, feds for cash

    premium_icon No major projects prompt council to ask state, feds for cash

    Council News The budget has a $42 million drop in capital works funding on the council's budget for the last financial year.

    Rig's blind spot to blame for multi-vehicle crash: Truckie

    premium_icon Rig's blind spot to blame for multi-vehicle crash: Truckie

    News The impact sent the first vehicle spinning into another car

    'No message to minister' as councillors unite for last stand

    premium_icon 'No message to minister' as councillors unite for last stand

    Council News Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt was flanked by nine colleagues yesterday

    Doughnut lovers seeing red for good cause

    Doughnut lovers seeing red for good cause

    News Store to bake a special red-centred cinnamon doughnut

    Local Partners