Council CEO resigns after three months in job

IPSWICH City Council CEO Sean Madigan has resigned, about three months after taking up the role.

Ipswich City Council this morning announced it would soon start the recruitment process for the role.

Mr Madigan will not leave the organisation, with the council releasing a statement saying he would return to his previous role of Chief Operating Officer of the Health, Security and Regulatory Services Department.

Council is yet to provide further explanation for the move.

Interim Administrator Greg Chemello said Mr Madigan had reformed the way compliance officers connected with the community.

"Sean is a former police officer, and he's been able to inject a high degree of integrity into the way our compliance officers protect the city and keep Ipswich safe," Mr Chemello said.

"This applies to all levels of compliance, whether they be parking attendants, building compliance officers or the city's security team.

"He's also done remarkable work towards culture change within an organisation that has been victim to bullies and varying degrees of harassment. As a respected member of the council's leadership team, this is no doubt work he'll continue."

Mr Chemello said the search for a new CEO presented an opportunity for some of the country's most respected and experienced leaders to throw their hat in the ring.

"For someone with vast public, and hopefully private sector experience, this is a once-in-a-lifetime role - to lead a fundamental reform agenda under Interim Administration," Mr Chemello said.

"The CEO will lead the transition of Ipswich City Council, to again be a leading local government; driving the Ipswich economy, promoting jobs growth, leading sustainability, boosting learning, marketing a hidden tourism gem, and managing development of one of Australia's fastest growing regions into the next decade."