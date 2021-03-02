BREAKING: Council CEO announces resignation

CEO of Ipswich City Council David Farmer has announced his resignation, ending his two-year tenure.

Mr Farmer, who joined the Council in early 2019, confirmed on Tuesday he would vacate the post in April to take up as CEO of Central Coast Council in New South Wales.

His resignation comes on the back of several weeks of public scrutiny over the backlog of mowing in public spaces following summer rain.

Earlier this week, Mr Farmer had been authorised to take “immediate action”, including freeing up money in the budget, to rectify the issue.

Ipswich City Council also confirmed a report was now being prepared to improve council’s maintenance response during future high-growth periods.

Mr Farmer said considerable improvements had been achieved since he joined the team while it was under administration following the dismissal of the previous council in 2018.

“Coming in during the administration period and having to deal with the legacy of the poor governance that preceded it was extremely difficult,” he said.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding has thanked CEO David Farmer for his service.

“However, I would like to recognise the great team which has stepped up to the challenge and made numerous changes to improve the council’s performance.

“The new council has had to plot its own unique path given that many of the ways of the past had been discredited, as shown in a number of public reports including the Crime and Corruption Commission’s Operation Windage.”

Mr Farmer said he had enjoyed overseeing major projects in the area, including the opening of the Administration Building and the Ipswich Children’s Library in Ipswich CBD.

“This is a complex and risky project especially during a global pandemic, but I’m really pleased with the quality of the product to date. Future stages of commercial development will put further life back into what had become a derelict city centre.”

Mayor Teresa Harding said Mr Farmer had seen council through one of its “darkest periods.”

“At the return of elected representatives last year, David supported this new council with hitting the ground running and quickly getting to grips with the city’s $600 million budget and progressing that from the outset,” she said.

She thanked Mr Farmer for his service. Cr Harding did not announce who might replace him.

The Mayor and CEO are expected to address the media later today.