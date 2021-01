A traffic crash is blocking the left lane of Warrego Hwy at Dinmore.

A traffic crash is blocking the left lane of Warrego Hwy at Dinmore.

A TRAFFIC crash on the Warrego Hwy at Dinmore is causing headaches for commuters.

Queensland Traffic Metro reported a collision had blocked the left lane, near River Rd.

The incident occurred just before 5pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Police and paramedics have not yet been called to the scene.

Congestion is reportedly started to build through the area.

Motorists should expect minor delays.

No further information is known at this time.

More to come.