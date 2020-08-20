Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BREAKING: A Chinchilla woman in her 20s is facing multiple drug charges after her home was raided today, August 19. Pic: Supplied
BREAKING: A Chinchilla woman in her 20s is facing multiple drug charges after her home was raided today, August 19. Pic: Supplied
News

Chinchilla house raided during drug investigation

Peta McEachern
19th Aug 2020 4:23 PM | Updated: 20th Aug 2020 6:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CHINCHILLA police executed a search warrant at an address today and charged a woman in her 20s with a string of drug-related offences.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said police entered her address and located the occupier.

"A female person in her 20s has been charged with possess dangerous drugs, and (charges relating to) utensils and paraphernalia," he said.

The Chinchilla News understand multiple drug raids were carried out in the Chinchilla district today.

chinchilla drug raid chinchilla police drug charges

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Apple Classroom is boosting students’ learning

        Premium Content How Apple Classroom is boosting students’ learning

        Education Technology is helping all kids at this Lockyer Valley school, including those with disabilities, to achieve better results.

        • 20th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
        Future stars: Jets helping find Ipswich’s ‘little gems’

        Premium Content Future stars: Jets helping find Ipswich’s ‘little gems’

        Sport Elite coaching discovers new talent and builds pathway to higher level. See how the...

        • 20th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
        How precautions have dramatically impacted flu numbers

        Premium Content How precautions have dramatically impacted flu numbers

        News COVID-19 restrictions and precautions have had a huge impact on flu numbers in...

        New phone tower proposed for Ipswich growth hot spot

        Premium Content New phone tower proposed for Ipswich growth hot spot

        News Optus said it acknowledges that some people are “genuinely concerned” about the...