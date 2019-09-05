Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A school bus has crashed into a garbage truck in Goonellabah on Thursday morning.
A school bus has crashed into a garbage truck in Goonellabah on Thursday morning. Aisling Brennan
News

BREAKING: Children trapped in bus crash at Goonellabah

Alison Paterson
Aisling Brennan
by and
5th Sep 2019 8:48 AM | Updated: 9:40 AM

UPDATE 9.16am: POLICE say there are no reported injuries to any of the kids involved in this morning's bus crash, but the driver may have very minor injuries.

Senior Constable David Henderson said traffic is closed in both directions and emergency services are responding.

Motorists are urged to please avoid the area. 

 

Original story: CHILDREN are trapped in a school bus which has crashed into the rear of a garbage truck in Goonellabah this morning.

Emergency services are on their way to the incident which involves a bus from Northern Rivers Buslines.

The crash occurred on Pleasant St on the corner of Rous Rd, between Fischer St and Shearman Drive, around 8.30am today.

It is understood the 10 children are trapped.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said they had four crews on scene.

"There appear to be no injuries at this stage," she said.

Police are also on scene.

More to come.

More Stories

bus bus crash goonellabah police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Five QLD millionaires in huge bid to form NRL team

    premium_icon Five QLD millionaires in huge bid to form NRL team

    Sport Five Queensland-based business tycoons have joined together to fund a bid for a new Brisbane team in the NRL, in a move set to shake-up the expansion push.

    Town left in the dark over dangerous lack of mobile coverage

    premium_icon Town left in the dark over dangerous lack of mobile coverage

    News The town can't even get cell-phone reception on the main street

    IN COURT: Full names of 93 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 93 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day QT publishes a full list of those due in court