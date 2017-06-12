Charges after dad threatened in horror carjacking

BREAKING: Police have charged a man after a driver and his son were left shaken when two men threatened them while they were filling up their car at a service station.

Two men, described as Aboriginal in appearance, allegedly approached 55-year-old Toowoomba man Shane Gundry who was filling up at a petrol station on the Warrego Highway at Helidon Spa about 10.15am.

#BREAKING: A man has been caught following a horrifying carjacking of a father and his 12-year-old son. #9News pic.twitter.com/MO2J2Z49sk — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) June 11, 2017

They then allegedly threatened the father with a weapon and stole his car as his 12-year-old son Treye watched on in horror as he was sitting in the car.

A QPS spokesperson said the same vehicle was used at 11.15am to steal fuel from a petrol station on the Warrego Hwy at College View.

"The driver stayed in the vehicle and the passenger fueled up. The passenger got back in the vehicle and they took off without paying," he said.

Just after 10pm last night, Redcliffe police attempted to intercept the stolen vehicle travelling west on Klinger Rd but the driver allegedly failed to stop and continued to travel at speed.

A short time later officers successfully deployed a tyre deflation device in Scarborough which burst both front tyres, stopping the car.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle fled on foot but was taken into custody soon after.

A 20-year-old Caboolture man has been charged with one count each of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing, in relation to the Helidon incident.

He has additionally been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, disqualified driving and assault police, two counts each of stealing, failing to stop and possession of dangerous drugs as well as four counts of receiving tainted property.

He is due to appear in the Redcliffe Magistrates Court today.

One man is still on the run.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.