CCC charge developer with corruption after Ipswich probe

A MELBOURNE developer with links to former mayor Paul Pisasale has been charged with corruption as part of the Crime and Corruption Commission's investigation into Ipswich City Council.

Chris Pinzone, a 36-year-old Melbourne developer, appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning after being charged by the CCC with official corruption.

Paul Pisasale and barrister Sam Di Carlo are both defending charges of official corruption over their alleged involvement in a plan by Mr Pinzone, to turn a $3 million scrubland block in Yamanto into a complex with eateries and a childcare centre.

Both Mr Pisasale and Mr Di Carlo deny wrongdoing.

Chris Pinzone.

CCC officers travelled to Victoria last week and with assistance from Victoria Police located and arrested Mr Pinzone.

After his arrest on April 3 he appeared in the Dandenong Magistrates Court.

He was granted bail on the condition he appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

He faces one count of official corruption.

The arrest brings the total number of people charged from Operation Windage, an investigation into Ipswich City Council, to 16.

He is expected to reappear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on June 10.