Paul Pisasale charged with six new criminal offences

EMBATTLED former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale has today been hit with new charges by the state's watchdog.

He was arrested this afternoon and issued a notice to appear in court to face six criminal offences including official corruption following a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

The CCC will allege the official corruption charge relates to corrupt payments allegedly made by a property developer toMr Pisasale.

The CCC will also allege the perjury offence was committed at an investigative hearing conducted as part of a CCC investigation.

Mr Pisasale is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on 7 November, in relation to the charges.

Those include; one count of official corruption, two counts of fraud, one count of misconduct, one count of perjury, and one count of possessing a restricted drug.

In a statement, the CCC said as its investigation is ongoing and this matter is now before the court, the CCC was unable to comment further.

Paul Pisasale, now 66, resigned as mayor in June.

He is one of a host of Ipswich personalities to be charged by the corruption watchdog in recent months.

The council's now suspended CEO Jim Lindsay has been charged with official corruption.

The council's Chief Executive Officer for Works, Parks and Recreation Craig Maudsley, now suspended, has been charged with misconduct in public office.

Ipswich City Council contractor Wayne Innes has been charged with official corruption, fraud and misconduct.