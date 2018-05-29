BREAKING: CCC charge Brassall man with breach of bail

A 47-year-old man from Brassall was arrested and charged this evening with a breach of bail offence by the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC).

The man was charged at the Ipswich City Watch-house with breaching conditions of bail contrary to section 29 of the Bail Act 1980.

The man was previously arrested on May 2 in relation to fraud offences and released on conditional bail.

It will be alleged in court that the man breached one of those bail conditions.

The man was held in custody and is expected to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 30.

As this matter is now before the court, and the investigation remains ongoing, the CCC is unable to comment further.