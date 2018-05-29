Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: CCC charge Brassall man with breach of bail

29th May 2018 7:07 PM

A 47-year-old man from Brassall was arrested and charged this evening with a breach of bail offence by the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC).

The man was charged at the Ipswich City Watch-house with breaching conditions of bail contrary to section 29 of the Bail Act 1980.

The man was previously arrested on May 2 in relation to fraud offences and released on conditional bail.

It will be alleged in court that the man breached one of those bail conditions.

The man was held in custody and is expected to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 30.

As this matter is now before the court, and the investigation remains ongoing, the CCC is unable to comment further.

Related Items

breach of bail ccc crime and corruption commission fraud ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Antoniolli arrested, charged by corruption watchdog

    premium_icon UPDATE: Antoniolli arrested, charged by corruption watchdog

    News THE suspended Ipswich Mayor was today charged with the further offences by the Crime and Corruption Commission at the Ipswich City Watch-house.

    • 29th May 2018 7:44 PM
    Coles to resize city store as Officeworks moves in

    Coles to resize city store as Officeworks moves in

    Business Negotiations with new tenants under way

    Region's federal politicians prepare for an early election

    premium_icon Region's federal politicians prepare for an early election

    Politics MP acknowledges the government heads into the election as underdogs.

    'I'm racing for grandma now': Caitlyn's inspiring tale

    premium_icon 'I'm racing for grandma now': Caitlyn's inspiring tale

    News Drag racer's inspirational story and legacy

    Local Partners