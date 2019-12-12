Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have arrested a man in Wigginton Street after a vehicle crashed into a house.
Police have arrested a man in Wigginton Street after a vehicle crashed into a house. JANN HOULEY
Breaking

Man arrested after car crashes into home

Melanie Plane
11th Dec 2019 2:52 PM | Updated: 12th Dec 2019 10:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Rockhampton man Prop Abram felt his house shake on Wednesday afternoon he thought an earthquake had struck - but the reality was far more confusing.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"The lady said he might have been on drugs so it was probably best to leave him."
Mr Abram said he had never seen the man before and had no idea why someone would ram his house.
Police were called to the scene about 2.45pm and quickly located the man less than 300 metres away on Wigginton St.
With schools located within walking distance, Mr Abram was happy no one was hurt.
"It's just lucky they did catch him- it's school time and he could've ran over some kids," he said.
The man was driving a white Hyundai with Fujitsu signage up the side.
Police initially appeared to arrest the man, putting him in the back of a paddy wagon until an ambulance arrived.
Reports indicate the driver had allegedly failed a roadside breath test.
Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed one male patient was transported to Rockhampton Hospital but the details of his medical status were confidential. 

More Stories

frenchville rockhampton crash tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Toys pulled from shelves posed ‘significant threat’ to kids

        premium_icon Toys pulled from shelves posed ‘significant threat’ to kids

        Parenting Five unsafe toys have been removed from Queensland retailers’ shelves, with some of the products posing a “significant risk” to young children.

        How much rain did Ipswich get last night?

        How much rain did Ipswich get last night?

        Weather Residents received between nothing and 50mm of rain last night despite some areas...

        Residents urged to report stink as hearsay muddies waters

        premium_icon Residents urged to report stink as hearsay muddies waters

        Environment Residents copping wafts of bad smells around Ripley and Swanbank have been...

        • 12th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
        Neighbour fearful development could ruin his ‘heritage home’

        premium_icon Neighbour fearful development could ruin his ‘heritage home’

        News A resident claims the vibrations, odour, noise and vermin from a new development...

        • 12th Dec 2019 9:53 AM