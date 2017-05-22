Car drives into concrete wall at Coles

AN IPSWICH driver has been taken to hospital after his car hit a concrete wall at Coles earlier today.
The accident occurred shortly after midday at Coles on the corner of Brisbane and Gordon Sts in Ipswich.
Police and ambulance officers were called to the supermarket after the accident
A man, believed to be in his 80s, was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with no serious injuries.
1 patient stable to Ipswich Hospital after a vehicle into a wall at a location on Brisbane & Gordon Sts #Ipswich just after midday— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) May 22, 2017