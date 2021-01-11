Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Car crashes into multiple bicycles on Gold Coast

by Jacob Miley
11th Jan 2021 8:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into "multiple" bicycles on the Gold Coast.

Emergency services were called to Gold Coast Highway at Burleigh Heads at 7.00am, where up to five bicycles were involved in the collision.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman suffered a hand injury, and another patient, whose age and gender were not known, suffered a graze.

The pair was taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition.

 

 

Originally published as BREAKING: Car crashes into multiple bicycles on Gold Coast

More Stories

bicycles crash car gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man missing from Ipswich care facility

        Man missing from Ipswich care facility

        News Concerns are held for the 59-year-old’s welfare

        Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Premium Content Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Health Lockdown could continue despite zero cases being recorded

        ‘Disgrace’: Pay up call over flooding anguish

        Premium Content ‘Disgrace’: Pay up call over flooding anguish

        News Class action drags on as survivor fears death before cash

        IN COURT: Full names of 100 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 100 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day