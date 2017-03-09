VIDEO: Car engulfed by flames on Cunningham Hwy

A CAR has been destroyed after catching fire on a busy Ipswich highway.

The four wheel drive become engulfed in flames on the side of the Cunningham Highway.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at 8.42am after reports came in of a car on fire at Dinmore in the Brisbane-bound lane.

It is believed a motorist tried to put the fire out with a small fire extinguisher without success.

When QFES arrived flames had engulfed the car.

Firefighters successfully extinguished the fire shortly after 9am and report that no one was injured as a result of the blaze.

One lane is currently closed off and traffic is moving slowly through the area.

Drivers are warned to take precautions.