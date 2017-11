UPDATE:

BOTH vehicles involved in the crash have been moved off the road.

Police say one car may need towing, but there are no traffic hazards.

INITIAL:

A CAR and truck have collided on a major road.

Police have been called to reports of a car and truck crash on the Cunningham Hwy.

The crash happened about 6.20am on the Yamanto on ramp, Brisbane bound.

Initial reports suggest there are no significant injuries, but the vehicles may be blocking traffic.