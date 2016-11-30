Cane toads on the rise in Ipswich

TOAD BALL: Cane toads are on the march in Ipswich as thousands make a complete nuisance of themselves.

AN EXPLOSION in cane toad numbers in Ipswich has seen thousands of the imported pests take over yards, parks and roads at night.

The invasion is particularly bad in the eastern suburbs of Ipswich, although a North Ipswich man told the QT he had "dozens of them" in his backyard last week at night after a sustained hot spell.

Another Ipswich woman posted on Deputy Mayor Paul Tully's Facebook page that she had them living in her self-watering pot plants.

"At 6pm on the dot, they come out to go feed or go do whatever a toad does," she said.

Cr Tully has received numerous reports from residents of the rise in numbers and his own backyard was infested with them recently.

He said cane toad population explosions seem to occur at regular intervals.

"They do tend to increase every decade or so and now is the time," he said.

"There are dozens of mature toads getting into the yards, and on roads.

"Particularly they are being seen in the area from Goodna through Bellbird Park, Augustine Heights and the Springfield area.

"The increase in numbers is possibly related to the recent rain and warmer months, and they are breeding profusely.

"They have poison glands and owners should keep their inquisitive dogs away from them.

"They are just a nuisance and they splatter everywhere. They are messy and the birds will come down and want to dissect them on the roads.

"When I came to Ipswich in 1974, I recall one night on Jones Rd, Bellbird Park, literally hundreds of cane toads squashed by cars.

"Residents are telling me there is now a lot more around than in many years."

Cane toads were introduced to Queensland in June, 1935, from Hawaii by the Bureau of Sugar Experiment Station in an attempt to control the native grey-backed cane beetle. By August, 1935, more than 102 had been released in northern Queensland.

They now number more than 200 million and spread disease and cause environmental damage, while proving ineffective at controlling the cane beetle.

The toads reached NSW by 1978, the Northern Territory by 1984 and there have been reports of them in Western Australia and Victoria.

The RSPCA website says "any efforts to control cane toads should be carried out as part of a government or community organised program which includes clear guidelines on how toads should be handled and killed".

"However, there is also a need to provide practical advice to individuals who wish to humanely kill cane toads when they locate them on their property," it says.

The website lists three recommended methods - the aerosol spray Hopstop, stunning before decapitation (for qualified people only) and prolonged exposure to carbon dioxide.

The site details these methods and the way they are to be carried out.

There are inhumane ways that toads are killed and these are not to be used. Playing golf with toads, for example, is a no-no.