Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A car and bus have collided west of Emerald.
A car and bus have collided west of Emerald.
Breaking

BREAKING: Bus, caravan collide on major CQ highway

kaitlyn smith
22nd Jul 2020 2:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are responding to a two vehicle crash at The Gemfields, about 40km west of Emerald.

It is understood a Greyhound bus and a passenger car with an attached caravan collided on the Capricorn Hwy about 1.10pm.

Early reports suggest no-one is trapped inside the vehicles, though possible injuries are unknown.

It is also unclear at this time how many passengers were travelling on the bus.

QFES crews are currently managing the scene.

QAS and QPS are reportedly still en route.

More to come.

bus v car capricorn hwy road traffic crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A look at new transport corridor from Ipswich to Springfield

        premium_icon A look at new transport corridor from Ipswich to Springfield

        News Ipswich City Council will campaign for a 25km public transport corridor connecting two of the region’s major centres.

        How brave workers brought down $30,000 jewellery heist

        premium_icon How brave workers brought down $30,000 jewellery heist

        News A trio of armed teens was forced to ditch the loot and run when tenacious shopping...

        Co-captain’s extra motivation to make Ipswich school proud

        premium_icon Co-captain’s extra motivation to make Ipswich school proud

        Rugby League The accomplished halfback wants to be part of an Ipswich side that rewards the...