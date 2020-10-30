SUSPECTED STABBING: Police confirm woman found dead
UPDATE 11.30AM
Police have confirmed a 36-year-old woman died at a Kepnock home this morning.
A police spokesperson said police responded to reports of a disturbance and arrived to find the woman with serious suspected stab wounds.
She was declared dead at the scene.
"A crime scene has been declared and investigations are ongoing," the spokesperson said.
The nearby Kepnock State High School was put into lockdown at the direction of police as a precaution from about 9.45am-10.30am but is now back to normal operation.
If you have information about the incident contact Policelink 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersqld.com.au.
EARLIER
A Kepnock Rd address has been declared a crime scene as multiple police crews investigate a suspicious death in the area.
Police were called to the Bundaberg residence about 8.50am this morning after reports a body had been found.
No further information was yet available.
This is a developing story.
