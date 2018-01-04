BREAKING: Brand new Mustang stolen from dealership

POLICE are responding to reports a brand new grey Ford GT Mustang has been stolen from a dealership north of the region this afternoon.
Initial reports indicate the $60,000 vehicle was stolen from the Ford dealership in Proserpine just before 5pm and is heading south on the Bruce Highway.
Police across the region have been alerted to keep an eye out for the vehicle, which is travelling through the Mackay region.
It is understood police are preparing to set up stingers on the highway to try and stop the vehicle.
The vehicle is not yet registered.
Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to contact police.