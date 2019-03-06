Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Bones reportedly dug up at Seafront Oval
News

UPDATE: Work at Seafront Oval stops after bone discovered

Carlie Walker
by
6th Mar 2019 6:45 PM | Updated: 8:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 8.15PM: The council is assisting police with their investigation into the discovery of a bone during the excavation of a drainage trench at the Seafront Oval.

Work at the site has been stopped and will not restart until police have given the all clear, council chief executive Ken Diehm said.

At this stage it is not known whether the bone is animal or human.

UPDATE: FORENSIC crews have arrived at the scene where skeletal remains were reportedly uncovered.

It follows construction workers discovering the bones about 5.30pm.

EARLIER (6.45PM):

POLICE are at a construction site at Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval where skeletal remains have reportedly been uncovered.

Construction workers made the grisly discovery about 5.30pm.

Officers are currently at the scene near where stormwater drain pipes are being laid.

The Chronicle understands forensic crews are on the way.

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks fcpolice hervey bay seafront oval
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Protesters, police clash as developers move on site

    premium_icon VIDEO: Protesters, police clash as developers move on site

    News PHOTOS: Dozens of police were called in as protests against a new residential development at Deebing Creek reached boiling point today.

    Frustrated commuters call for public transport review

    premium_icon Frustrated commuters call for public transport review

    News Residents would like to see more more streets added to bus routes

    Program hailed a significant step for mental health support

    premium_icon Program hailed a significant step for mental health support

    News It has been hailed a significant milestone for West Moreton Health.