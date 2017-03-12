UPDATE: Police reveal what caused bomb scare

UPDATE 4.13PM:

THOSE responsible for setting a fridge alight sparking a large grass fire in Kholo this afternoon may face wilful damage or arson charges.

The bomb squad rushed to a fire just before midday after Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officers alerted police to a suspicious device.



Firefighters were called after reports a fridge was ablaze near Kohlo Bridge at 11.47am and discovered the suspicious device in the freezer.



The Queensland Police Explosive Ordnance Response Team examined the device.



"On arrival, police located a fridge with a gas cylinder and sparklers inside the freezer compartment," a QPS spokesperson said.



"EORT rendered the item safe at 1.45pm. No one was injured as a result of the incident."



Before fire crews could extinguish the blaze, flames from the fridge spread, causing two grass fires.



Six rural fire crews and one urban crew back burned to make the blaze into one.



The fire was brought under control by 3.30pm and crews are still monitoring the scene.



Police are treating the fire as suspicious and are working to find those responsible.

EARLIER 1.27PM: THE bomb squad have left the scene of a fire which alerted emergency services to a suspicious device.

Firefighters extinguished a fridge which was on fire on Kholo Bridge.

While working they discovered a suspicious device in the freezer section and called police.

The bomb squad attended and at this stage the device was believed to be non-threatening.

Fire crews remain on scene battling a blaze which spread from the fridge and took hold of surrounding vegetation.

Police will investigate the cause of the fire.

EARLIER: THE bomb squad is on the way to Kholo Bridge after firefighters discovered a suspicious device.

QFES was called after reports that a fridge was on fire on the bridge at 11.47am.

When firefighters arrived they discovered the suspicious device in the freezer section.

The flames from the fridge have caused a grass fire which crews are currently battling.

Police have closed off the road while the bomb squad is on the way.

More to come.