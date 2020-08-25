Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene where a body was found on Tuesday afternoon.
The scene where a body was found on Tuesday afternoon. Christian Berechree
News

BREAKING: Body found in Fraser Coast lagoon

Jessica Grewal
25th Aug 2020 3:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BODY has been retrieved from a lagoon at Clearwater Crescent, Toogoom.

Investigations into the circumstances have begun and police are guarding the scene.

A spokesman for Queensland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews had helped police bring the deceased person to shore on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chronicle understands a member of the public called 000 about 2.10pm. 

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the body of a male had been found at the location and said it was too early to determine any further details. 

More to come.

If you need to speak to someone, call Lifeline 24 hours on 13 11 14.

More Stories

editors picks fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thief’s $700 Honduran cigar swindle

        Premium Content Thief’s $700 Honduran cigar swindle

        News An Ipswich man’s crime spree included snatching some very expensive foreign cigars

        TAFE campus closes after COVID-19 contact

        Premium Content TAFE campus closes after COVID-19 contact

        News The Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster has grown to 10 people. One positive...

        ‘Death sentence’: What it means to be on COVID list

        Premium Content ‘Death sentence’: What it means to be on COVID list

        News "We don’t really want to be on the list but I know why we have to"

        Ipswich’s ‘Male Model’ eager to ‘lock’ up finals spot

        Premium Content Ipswich’s ‘Male Model’ eager to ‘lock’ up finals spot

        Rugby League When it comes to taking on the opposition, the Ipswich-bred talent is the first to...