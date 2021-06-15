BREAKING: Biloela family likely be released

A decision on the future of Biloela's Murugappan family will be handed down in a couple of days, after they have been waiting in limbo in detention for about three years.

The Tamil family, who face persecution if they return to Sri Lanka, will learn their future situation soon when Immigration Minister Alex Hawke officially hands down his decision, which could be as early as Tuesday.

The Australian reports the odds are favourable towards the family being returned to the Australian mainland.

According to the Home to Bilo campaign's Twitter, the family being reunited in Perth is also in the works.

This comes after young Tharnicaa, 4, was evacuated to the Perth hospital with her mum Priya on June 6 after suffering an illness that led to sepsis.

Her sister Kopika, 6, and father Nades were left on Christmas Island.

The Australian reported Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has said plans were underway for the family to be reunited in Perth.

"I understand that the health authorities in WA also make these considerations as to whether the whole family gets reunited," he said.

"But as I understand, there was work being done towards that."

The two girls were born in Australia and have both recently celebrated their birthdays in detention.

Home to Bilo have held vigils for Tharnicaa across Australia recently, with Biloela holding a major event on Sunday.

The Home to Bilo campaign has also recently sponsored billboards in Australia's three biggest cities: Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, urging Prime Minister Scott Morrison to let the family return to Biloela.