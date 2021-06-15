Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tamil asylum seekers Nades, wife Priya, and their Australian-born daughters Tharnicaa and Kopika.
Tamil asylum seekers Nades, wife Priya, and their Australian-born daughters Tharnicaa and Kopika.
News

BREAKING: Biloela family likely be released

Lachlan Berlin
15th Jun 2021 8:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A decision on the future of Biloela's Murugappan family will be handed down in a couple of days, after they have been waiting in limbo in detention for about three years.

The Tamil family, who face persecution if they return to Sri Lanka, will learn their future situation soon when Immigration Minister Alex Hawke officially hands down his decision, which could be as early as Tuesday.

The Australian reports the odds are favourable towards the family being returned to the Australian mainland.

According to the Home to Bilo campaign's Twitter, the family being reunited in Perth is also in the works.

This comes after young Tharnicaa, 4, was evacuated to the Perth hospital with her mum Priya on June 6 after suffering an illness that led to sepsis.

Her sister Kopika, 6, and father Nades were left on Christmas Island.

The Australian reported Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has said plans were underway for the family to be reunited in Perth.

"I understand that the health authorities in WA also make these considerations as to whether the whole family gets reunited," he said.

"But as I understand, there was work being done towards that."

The two girls were born in Australia and have both recently celebrated their birthdays in detention.

Home to Bilo have held vigils for Tharnicaa across Australia recently, with Biloela holding a major event on Sunday.

The Home to Bilo campaign has also recently sponsored billboards in Australia's three biggest cities: Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, urging Prime Minister Scott Morrison to let the family return to Biloela.

More Stories

biloela family
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Single dad’s drug battle after wife reported missing

        Premium Content Single dad’s drug battle after wife reported missing

        News A man convicted of 18 offences ranging from drugs to weapons has been spared time behind bars after the court heard of his personal struggles with injury and the...

        The team providing ‘hope’ for those stuck behind bars

        Premium Content The team providing ‘hope’ for those stuck behind bars

        News Peter’s family barely blinked when he told them he wanted to spend one day a week...

        Major growth suburb launches new residential precinct

        Premium Content Major growth suburb launches new residential precinct

        Property Ipswich developer’s latest release will accommodate more than 470 new homes in one...

        The team delivering your Ipswich news every day

        The team delivering your Ipswich news every day

        News As we prepare to move across to a stand-alone section of The Courier Mail website...